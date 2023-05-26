First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

