First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,782 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

CAT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.33. 673,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.93. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

