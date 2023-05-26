First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 94,959 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,959 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 17,483,083 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

