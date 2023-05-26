First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 718,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

