First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $21.70 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

