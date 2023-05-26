First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the April 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,326,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,608,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,763,000 after buying an additional 287,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.96. 163,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,288. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

