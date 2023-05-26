First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 710,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,533. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.