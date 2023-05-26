First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 710,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,533. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

