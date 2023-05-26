First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.47. 73,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 46,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $80.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
