First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.47. 73,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 46,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 298,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 256,248 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $10,187,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

