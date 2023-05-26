First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.93

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 26883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
