First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.93

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 26883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

