First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.84 and last traded at $58.84. 262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.