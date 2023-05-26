First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 101,558.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,022 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.44% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

