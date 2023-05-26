First Western Trust Bank Acquires 578 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $290.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.14. The company has a market cap of $292.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

