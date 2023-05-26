First Western Trust Bank Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 330,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $63.74. 3,467,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

