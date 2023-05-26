First Western Trust Bank Buys 6,293 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,387,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,897,000.

DFAS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 79,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,420. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

