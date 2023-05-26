First Western Trust Bank Buys 95 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.01. 483,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

