First Western Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 349,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

