First Western Trust Bank Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

HON stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.62. The stock had a trading volume of 656,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

