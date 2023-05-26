First Western Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

