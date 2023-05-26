First Western Trust Bank Sells 1,512 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,351. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.