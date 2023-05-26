FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Up 110.8% in May

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the April 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 1,276,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,379. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

