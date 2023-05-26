FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.30

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.30 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.52). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,268,974 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FGP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.78) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 146.40 ($1.82).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £803.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,898.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

About FirstGroup

In other news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($38,401.36). 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.