Flow Market Capitalization Achieves $764.96 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Flow has a market cap of $764.96 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,433,180,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.