Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

