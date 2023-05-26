Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CFO Ryan Macnab Perfit Acquires 15,000 Shares

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Macnab Perfit purchased 15,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fluent Stock Up 2.6 %

FLNT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 26,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,472. Fluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fluent

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.