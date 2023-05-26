Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CFO Ryan Macnab Perfit Acquires 15,000 Shares

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Macnab Perfit purchased 15,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Fluent Stock Up 2.6 %
FLNT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 26,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,472. Fluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.