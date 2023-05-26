Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.