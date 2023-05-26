Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of FTV traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,728. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fortive by 26.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

