Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

