Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fox Factory worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.