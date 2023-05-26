Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 171,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 142,992 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.20.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $573.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 232.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 396,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 277,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

