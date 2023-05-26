freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €24.24 ($26.35) and last traded at €24.16 ($26.26). Approximately 237,810 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.14 ($26.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.89) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.89.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.