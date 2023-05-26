Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 1.1%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.27 and last traded at C$10.35. Approximately 48,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 82,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.46.

Frontera Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of C$355.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.3532468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

