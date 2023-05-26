Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 23,800 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $173,289.71.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00.

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.99. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $12,749,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $9,659,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $3,936,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.