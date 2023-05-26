Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $15.00. Frontline shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 594,159 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Frontline Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

