Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.43

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.49. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 5,175 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.