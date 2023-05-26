Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,070 ($25.75) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 74.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Gamma Communications stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,186.50 ($14.76). 62,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 954 ($11.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,270 ($15.80). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,127.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications Company Profile

In other news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.26) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,517.41). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.