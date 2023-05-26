Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. lowered its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,479 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion accounts for about 0.2% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,773,000. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GTXAP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,188. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

