Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.70 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00010091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $159.44 million and $3.76 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

