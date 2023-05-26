GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
GasLog Partners Trading Up 0.4 %
GLOP stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $450.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.40.
GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
