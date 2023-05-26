General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. 1,227,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

