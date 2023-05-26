General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,724,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,841,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.