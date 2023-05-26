Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 379.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIPR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.