Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 379.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.