Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Geodrill Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:GEODF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.