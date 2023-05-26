GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.