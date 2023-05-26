Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 98.2% in May

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 82,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 736.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 612,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 339,586 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 242,522 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 32,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

