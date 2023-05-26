Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) versus Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Critical Comparison

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $148.98 million 2.98 $9.30 million ($0.11) -100.91 Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 5.52% 4.01% 0.69% Star N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gladstone Commercial and Star, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Star 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.65%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Star.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Star on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Star

(Get Rating)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.