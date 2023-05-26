Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,118 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.24% of Global Payments worth $64,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.20. 850,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,070. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

