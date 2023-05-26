Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,118 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.24% of Global Payments worth $64,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.20. 850,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,070. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
