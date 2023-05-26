Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Down 2%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 11,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

