Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Down 3.7%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $17.03. 3,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Get Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.