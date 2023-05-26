Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,812,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 158.9% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KRC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 66,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,828. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

