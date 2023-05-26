Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

